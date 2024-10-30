MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Friday rejected the bail plea of the accused in a hit-and-run case in Uran in April, saying there was a chance the 26-year-old could tamper with evidence if he was released. HC refuses bail to accused in Uran hit-and-run case

On the night of April 6, the accused, Jay Gharat, was allegedly driving his car rashly at a high speed when he hit a family of three riding on a scooter. The accident, which took place in front of the Uran railway station, resulted in the death of Pavitra Baral, 40, and his wife Rashmita Baral, 37, while their three-year-old daughter Pari was seriously injured. Gharat allegedly fled from the spot despite the presence of a government railway police officer, who was the first responder and informant in the matter. Gharat was arrested later that month.

The high court, relying on the statements recorded by the trial court while ruling on Gharat’s anticipatory bail application, noted that there was a possibility of the accused being inebriated while he was driving the car. The court also noted that there was apparently an intentional lapse in the investigation as the investigating officers had not collected the blood samples of the accused to test for blood alcohol level.

The trial court had observed that officers from the Uran police station and the traffic police allowed Gharat to run away from the accident spot. The high court noted that it was evident Gharat held some influence over the police officers due to his ability to evade them despite the accident occurring outside the police station. The court said “there is every likelihood that if the applicant is released on bail, he may tamper with the prosecution evidence and pressurise the witnesses”.

While the court rejected the bail plea, it appreciated the fact that the Gharat family spent a huge amount of money on the treatment of three-year-old Pari Baral, who was injured in the accident. However, the court said this would not help wash off grave illegalities and Gharat’s inhumane behaviour and approach immediately after the incident.