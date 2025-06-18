HC restrains “abusive” woman from entering in-laws’ flat

MUMBAI:The Bombay high court last week restrained a woman from entering her in-laws’ apartment in Juhu after noticing that she had been abusive towards them and had threatened to dispossess them of their house. The single judge bench of justice RI Chagla also took note of the fact that the woman, who is estranged from her husband, had entered her in-laws’ residence in March 2023 and November 2023, abused the elderly couple, broken several artefacts and flung her mother-in-law’s mobile phone and inhaler out of the window. (Shutterstock)

The court was hearing a plea filed by the elderly couple in April this year. In their plea, the 90-year-old retired Air Force officer and cancer survivor and his 81-year-old wife said they had purchased their house in Juhu in 1970 and had been residing there since. Their daughter-in-law had threatened them via email to dispossess them of their house, they said, seeking orders restraining her from entering the house.

Their counsel told the court that their daughter-in-law was estranged from her husband and was staying in a hotel in Juhu along with her minor son, with her husband paying the hotel charges.

The daughter-in-law did not appear in court despite notices being issued to her.

The court allowed the elderly couple’s plea and passed an injunction order against the daughter-in-law, saying the documents on record including emails attached to the plea showed that the elderly couple owned the flat and the daughter-in-law had been abusive towards them and had threatened to evict them.

The next hearing is scheduled on June 20.