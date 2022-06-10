Home / Cities / Mumbai News / HC seeks Centre’s reply on PIL challenging CBI director’s appointment
mumbai news

HC seeks Centre’s reply on PIL challenging CBI director’s appointment

Referring to various posts held by Jaiswal before being appointed as CBI director, the petition stated that he had never been part of any agency which investigated anti-corruption cases.
Jaiswal, who had earlier held the post of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP), was appointed as the CBI director in May last year. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Jaiswal, who had earlier held the post of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP), was appointed as the CBI director in May last year. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByK A Y Dodhiya

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Thursday issued a notice to the central government on public interest litigation filed by a retired assistant commissioner of Maharashtra police, challenging Subodh Kumar Jaiswal’s appointment as CBI director. The PIL claimed that Jaiswal was neither eligible nor had the requisite experience to hold the post.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik was informed by advocate Satish Talekar for the petitioner, retired ACP Rajendra Trivedi, that Jaiswal’s appointment was in contravention of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act and sought directions to call for the record and proceedings of the committee which approved his name as a candidate in May 2021.

Referring to various posts held by Jaiswal before being appointed as CBI director, the petition stated that he had never been part of any agency which investigated anti-corruption cases.

“The fact remains that respondent No. 3 (Jaiswal) was never attached to the anti-corruption wing of the police force, at any point of time. CBI being a premier anti-corruption agency, possession of experience in investigation of anti-corruption cases is a pre-requisite for being appointed as the Director of the CBI. Even otherwise, there is a statutory requirement of possessing such an experience,” the petition stated.

Jaiswal, who had earlier held the post of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP), was appointed as the CBI director in May last year.

The petition also referred to the observations made by the Supreme Court and the trial court on Jaiswal’s conduct in the investigation pertaining to the fake and counterfeit stamps case involving Abdul Karim Ladsab Telgi. It said that the observations raised a question on Jaiswal’s integrity hence till the current petition was heard and decided he should be restrained from officiating as director of CBI.

After hearing the PIL, the bench directed the Centre to file its response to the PIL by July 18 and posted the hearing of the PIL to July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out