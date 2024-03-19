 HC seeks conditional assurance from Sadanand Kadam to raze Sai Resorts | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
HC seeks conditional assurance from Sadanand Kadam to raze Sai Resorts

BySahyaja MS, Mumbai
Mar 19, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Bombay HC directs Shiv Sena aide to submit additional undertaking for complete demolition of Sai Resorts in Dapoli within a month if plea fails.

The Bombay high court on Monday directed Sadanand Kadam, an aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, to submit an additional undertaking for the complete demolition of Sai Resorts in Dapoli within a month if his plea, challenging a Central government order, fails to bring him relief.

Murud, India - March 26, 2022: Sai Resort, alleged by Kirit Somaiya that the resort is owned by the State Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, who has denied any connection to the said resort and threatened to move court against the BJP leader for maligning his image, in Murud, India, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. ((Photo by Anil Phalke/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
Murud, India - March 26, 2022: Sai Resort, alleged by Kirit Somaiya that the resort is owned by the State Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, who has denied any connection to the said resort and threatened to move court against the BJP leader for maligning his image, in Murud, India, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. ((Photo by Anil Phalke/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

A single-judge bench of justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing Kadam’s petition, challenging a demolition notice issued by the additional collector on December 6, 2023.

Last week, Kadam had assured the bench that he would personally fund the removal of the excess and unauthorised portions of the controversial structure in Ratnagiri district within a month. On Monday, he gave an undertaking to raze the second floor that was considered illegal by the sub-divisional officer, Dapoli.

The HC, however, sought a conditional assurance from Kadam for the complete demolition by April 15. A report will be submitted to the court by April 17.

In response to Kadam’s state malfeasance claim, which he made during a hearing on January 12, the single-judge bench directed the government to submit an affidavit detailing actions taken against other structures violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, within a month. However, justice Jamdar emphasized that lack of action against other such structures could not justify protecting Kadam’s unauthorised construction.

Last week, justice Jamdar asked the state government to file an affidavit by March 18. However, the state failed to submit it on Monday, prompting the court to make additional directions.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change had in 2022 asked Kadam to pull down the entire structure, citing CRZ rules violations. Kadam’s plea against this order is pending before a division bench.

Follow Us On