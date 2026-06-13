MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday sought the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s response to an appeal filed by Irfan Khan, a key accused in the 2022 murder of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, challenging a trial court order that refused to discharge him from charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other offences. HC seeks NIA reply on Umesh Kolhe murder accused’s plea to drop UAPA charges

A division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata issued notice to the NIA and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Khan, who was arrested on July 2, 2022, is among the accused arraigned by the NIA in the high-profile case. According to the agency, he allegedly instigated and supported the assailants who killed Kolhe and was associated with a group whose members were allegedly radicalised and linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

The appeal challenges a March 10 order of the special NIA court rejecting Khan’s discharge application. While refusing relief, the trial court held that the murder was carried out with the intention of spreading terror, particularly among Hindus, and therefore attracted provisions of the UAPA in addition to charges under the Indian Penal Code.

Represented by advocates Mateen Shaikh and Muskan Shaikh, Khan has now approached the high court seeking discharge from the case “in the interest of justice”.

Kolhe, who owned a medical store in Amravati, was attacked and hacked to death on June 21, 2022, while returning home on his scooter. His son and daughter-in-law were travelling separately nearby but could not save him.

The NIA alleges that the murder was linked to social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose remarks about the Prophet had triggered widespread controversy. The agency said the killing occurred a week before the June 28, 2022 beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over the same issue.

According to the chargesheet, the conspiracy began after Yusuf Khan, a veterinary doctor, circulated a screenshot of a message allegedly posted by Kolhe in a WhatsApp group. The NIA claims the screenshot was shared in another group, “Kalim Ibrahim”, created by Irfan Khan, triggering discussions that culminated in a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe.

The agency alleges that on June 19, 2022, Mohammad Shoeb, Atib Rashid, Irfan Khan and Shahim Ahemad met at Gausiya Hall in Amravati and decided to kill Kolhe, with Khan agreeing to provide support. The NIA has described Khan, a real estate dealer, as the mastermind behind the conspiracy who allegedly recruited individuals who remained out of public attention.

Khan, however, maintains that he has been falsely implicated. In his plea, he states that he has no criminal record, runs the NGO Rahebar, which provided medical assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has deep roots in society. He claims he has been targeted due to rivalry and the actions of anti-social elements.