MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday directed the Mumbai police to submit investigation details in a case registered against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik under the Atrocities Act. The complaint, filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede in August 2022, alleges that Malik made defamatory remarks about Wankhede and his family, targeting their caste during media interactions and social media posts. HC seeks probe details of atrocities case filed by Sameer Wankhede against Nawab Malik

Wankhede, a member of the Mahar Scheduled Caste, approached the High Court last week alleging police inaction in the case. He sought the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan directed the Goregaon police to present the case diary at the next hearing.

Senior advocate Rajeev Chavan, representing Wankhede, informed the court that the police had failed to act on the FIR registered against Malik. He argued that crucial provisions under the Atrocities Act—Sections 3(p), 3(q), and 3(r)—had not been invoked. These sections deal with filing false or malicious cases against Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe members, providing false information to public servants causing harm, and intentionally insulting or humiliating individuals based on their caste in public view.

The court was informed that Malik has neither been arrested nor has a chargesheet been filed in the case. Wankhede’s plea alleged that Malik, leveraging his political influence, had tampered with the investigation. “The lackadaisical approach of the police has caused immense mental distress to the petitioner and his family, who were humiliated and defamed on the basis of their caste,” the plea stated.

The case traces its roots to the 2021 arrest of Malik’s son-in-law, Sameer Khan, in a narcotics case led by Wankhede. According to the IRS officer, the arrest prompted Malik to launch a public campaign to malign his reputation, targeting his caste and questioning the validity of his caste certificate through social media and television interviews.

The High Court will next hear the matter after the Goregaon police present the case details.