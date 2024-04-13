The Bombay High Court on Friday has demanded a response from the Maharashtra government regarding its stance on granting monetary benefits to the family of the late Major Anuj Sood, who made the ultimate sacrifice while rescuing civilian hostages from terrorist hideouts on May 2, 2020. HC seeks state’s response on deceased Army hero’s family benefits

The court expressed its “surprise” over the Maharashtra government’s assertion that it was not feasible to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased soldier, who was posthumously honoured with the Shaurya Chakra, on account of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

A division bench of Justice Girish S Kulkarni and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla presided over the hearing of a plea filed by Aakriti Sood, the widow of Major Sood, asserting his entitlement to benefits under the state government’s policy as per two Government Resolutions of 2019 and 2020.

The court noted, “We are quite surprised by the stand of the Government Pleader. Be that as it may, our orders are very clear.” The bench reiterated its previous directive, urging the chief minister to consider the case as a “special case.” However, the state government conveyed its inability to take a decision, citing the necessity for a policy decision to be considered by the cabinet, which is currently unavailable.

The court emphasized the urgency of the situation. “There is no question of talking (with the highest officers). If you cannot comply with our directions, please state it on affidavit, we will look into it,” Justice Kulkarni’s remarked. “This is not the way you shirk responsibility,” he added.

Aakriti Singh Sood, the wife of the late Major Anuj Sood, had petitioned the high court for financial assistance and Shaurya Chakra benefits citing Major Sood’s aspirations to reside in Maharashtra. Recipients of the Shaurya Chakra domiciled in the state typically receive a ₹1 crore ex-gratia payment along with a lifelong monthly allowance. Furthermore, the state often grants land allotments to the families of martyred individuals.

However, the Maharashtra government has contested Aakriti Sood’s request, pointing out Major Sood’s origins in Himachal Pradesh and his residence in Haryana. They argue that she should pursue these benefits with those respective states, referencing Maharashtra’s policy that necessitates a minimum 15-year residency or birth for eligibility.

The next hearing on the plea is scheduled for April 17 by which the state is expected to file an affidavit.