MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government after a group of differently-abled beneficiaries alleged they were supplied with poor-quality and non-functional electric vehicles under the state’s ‘Green Energy-Powered Environment-Friendly Mobile Shop’ scheme. HC seeks state’s response on plea alleging poor quality e-vehicles given to differently abled under govt scheme

The scheme, launched on June 10, 2019, aims to promote self-reliance and self-employment among persons with disabilities.

Advocate Asim Sarode, representing the petitioners, stated that the e-vehicles that were allotted to them in 2023 were in poor condition, with several technical defaults.

According to the plea, the beneficiaries had repeatedly written to authorities flagging issues such as poor battery quality, inaccurate display readings, and inadequate charging capacity. The petitioners claimed that the e-rickshaws failed to climb standard inclines, had low carrying capacity, and covered less than 10 kilometres on a full charge.

“The seating space is insufficient for passengers, and the vehicle vibrates and pulls to one side while driving, posing a serious risk to both drivers and passengers,” the petition stated. It further highlighted that the manufacturer, based in Haryana, lacks a local service network. Complaints often took up to two months to be addressed, leaving most vehicles non-functional, the petitioners claimed.

He urged the court to direct the government to replace the faulty vehicles with roadworthy alternatives.

Having exhausted all other remedies — including complaints, legal notices, and RTI applications — the petitioners approached the court seeking a redressal mechanism and accountability from the state government. “The scheme lacks proper monitoring, affecting the dignity, safety, and livelihood of differently-abled persons,” the plea said.

Finding merit in the contentions, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil issued a notice to the state government and adjourned the matter for further hearing on October 15 and ordered the concerned senior officer to be present in the court for the hearing.