Heavy rain spills into the week, IMD issues orange alert till Tuesday

Mumbai: As dark clouds covered the sky, the city witnessed a heavy downpour for another day in August. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the city an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) till Tuesday, as per the latest forecast.

The heavy rainfall along the Konkan coast is the result of a low pressure area over the bay of Bengal and the formation of an east-west trough over the Arabian sea. As per the IMD’s forecast and alerts, the rain will spill over into the week.

The forecast comes a day after several pockets of the city recorded more than 100m of rainfall. As of 8:30 am on Sunday, the Santacruz station recorded 85 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba station recorded 55 mm. On Saturday, the Santacruz station had received 245mm of rainfall.

The heavy rainfall on Friday night and early Saturday morning had also led to a landslide in Vikhroli and claimed the lives of two people living in the landslide-prone area.

As per the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation’s (BMC) automatic weather station, between 8am to 6pm, the island city and eastern suburbs had 23.81mm and 25.01mm of rainfall respectively whereas western suburbs logged only 18.47mm of rain. In the eastern suburbs, the Mulund fire station saw the maximum rainfall of 45mm, in the island city, AWS at Worli logged 43mm, while in western suburbs Bandra-kurla complex logged 35mm.

The neighbouring districts of Mumbai such as Thane and Palghar were also placed under orange alert for the next three days. Ratnagiri is under red alert (severe weather with life-threatening conditions) on Monday while Raigad is placed under yellow alert (a moderate risk of adverse weather conditions).