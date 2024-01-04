Heavy vehicles banned on Mumbai-Goa Highway on Jan 5

Navi Mumbai: In anticipation of the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ program scheduled for January 5, 2023, at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) in Lonere, Raigad district, heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Goa highway are prohibited on that day. The decision aims to prevent potential traffic congestion on the highway during the event, which is expected to draw 75,000 attendees. HT Image

From 1am to 11pm on January 5, heavy vehicles, excluding those providing essential services such as transport for milk, diesel, cooking gas, medicines, oxygen, and vegetables, are restricted on the Mumbai-Goa highway. The ban applies to the stretch from Kashedi in Poladpur taluka to Kharpada in Pen taluka on National Highway 66 and from Khopoli – Pali phata to Wakan on National Highway 548.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The ‘Sarkar Tumchya Daari’ (Government at Your Doorstep) program is part of a grievance redressal initiative, ensuring that residents can fully benefit from various government schemes and initiatives. “Around 2000 buses are expected to arrive for this event with the people, due to which there is a possibility of traffic congestion on the Mumbai Goa highway hence traffic diversion is also planned,” Raigad police public relation officer, said. Other vehicles traveling from Goa would be diverted from 8am to 12pm and from 3pm to 10pm on January 5, using the Morbe to Mangaon route.