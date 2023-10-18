Heavy vehicles prohibited in Kalyan during Navratri festival

Kalyan: Due to the heavy traffic congestion during the Navratri festival in Kalyan for the last three days, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has prohibited heavy vehicles from plying in the city from 6am to 12 midnight. HT Image

Durgadi Fort hosts an annual fair as part of the Navratri festival and devotees visit in large numbers. The traffic had closed the stretch from Govindawadi to Durgadi for traffic to ensure that the festival at Durgadi Fort was conducted smoothly.

However, the congestion increased on the internal city roads in Kalyan and MLA Vishwanath Bhoir received several complaints from citizens on traffic issues.

On Tuesday, Bhoir with the KDMC Commissioner Bhausaheb Dangade, and the Traffic ACP Mandar Dharmadhikari, came up with the decision to prohibit heavy vehicles from 6 am to 12 midnight.

ACP Mandar Dharmadhikari, Kalyan Traffic said, “The traffic of heavy vehicles, goods carriers, and freight carriers that transport essential commodities will now be routed from Ulhasnagar to Shahad via Khadakpada to Kongaon-Bhiwandi and reach Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Heavy vehicles from Shilphata to Kalyan have also been routed this way. After the Navratri festival, the vehicles can use the regular route.”

There will also be a parking system at Phadke playground, and Sharda School to avoid the traffic snarls across Kalyan city, said Dharmadhikari.

Traffic police said that traffic police and wardens would be deployed on busy intersections such as Durgadi Naka, Wadeghar, Lal Chowki, Sahajanand Chowk, Shivaji Chowk, Gurudev Hotel, Wallibir Chowk and Patripool.

