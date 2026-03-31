Heli-tourism circuit planned for Nashik Kumbh to ease pilgrim rush

MUMBAI: In the run-up to the Kumbh Mela scheduled in Nashik from October this year to July 2028, the Maharashtra government is planning a helicopter tourism circuit linking key pilgrimage destinations across western Maharashtra and Marathwada, aiming to decongest roads and enhance the pilgrim experience. (Shutterstock)

Taking a cue from the success of similar initiatives during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, the state tourism department has proposed a heli-circuit connecting prominent sites such as the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi; Grishneshwar Temple and the Ajanta Caves–Ellora Caves in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; and the Bhimashankar Temple in Pune district.

The state expects an estimated 90–100 lakh devotees during key rituals such as the Shahi Snan, Amrut Snan, and Nagar Pradakshina over the 20-month period ending July 2028. With road traffic in Nashik likely to surge, especially during peak bathing days, officials see helicopter services as a faster and more efficient alternative for pilgrims.

The state and central governments are together investing over ₹15,000 crore in infrastructure, logistics, and promotional activities for the mega event. The tourism department has been tasked with boosting visitor engagement and leveraging the Kumbh to contribute to the state’s economy.

District administrations have been directed to ensure the availability of helipads near pilgrimage sites to minimise travel time. “While most districts already have helipads, they must be located close to key temples and attractions. District authorities will identify land and develop the necessary infrastructure,” a tourism department official said.

Helicopter services will be operated by private agencies, with pricing and shuttle operations to be finalised through a bidding process.

According to Sanjay Khandare, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, the heli-circuit proposal was discussed during a high-level Kumbh review meeting. “These destinations fall within a 150-km radius, making them ideal for aerial connectivity. We expect strong demand, particularly from pilgrims visiting Shirdi, as road congestion in Nashik during the Kumbh will be significant,” he said.