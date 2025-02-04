Helmet assault in road rage incident kills Kharghar man

NAVI MUMBAI: A 45-year-old man succumbed to fatal head injuries after being allegedly attacked with a helmet by two unidentified bike-borne men in a road rage incident in Kharghar. The incident occurred on February 2, around 8.30 pm, on the road from Belpada to Utsav Chowk, said the Kharghar Police. A video clip of the incident has become crucial evidence for police

The deceased, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma, originally from Punjab, was a tenant in Kharghar for the past two years. On Sunday, he was riding a motorcycle when he got into a dispute on overtaking with two individuals on a scooter. The altercation escalated near Utsav Chowk, and the victim was repeatedly assaulted with a helmet by the accused.

A video clip of the incident has now gone viral, and has become a crucial piece of evidence for the police to track down the accused.

The dispute occurred 100 metres before Utsav Chowk. “Both the accused and victim were travelling on the same route; however, at some point, due to overtaking, an argument broke out between them,” said Dipak Surve, senior inspector at Kharghar police station. “In a fit of rage, the accused on the scooter attacked the victim with a helmet multiple times. They then fled while the victim came to the police station to lodge a complaint. In a few minutes, however, he started feeling uneasy. He was immediately taken to a neighbouring hospital but was declared dead on arrival.”

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1), criminal intimidation under Section 351(3), and Section 3(5) (multiple people committing a criminal act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police stated that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the accused, based on the description provided by the victim.

“We are also in possession of a video shot by a passerby in which both the accused are visible. The search is on,” said an officer investigating the matter.