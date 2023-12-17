Hit-and-run case: Bus driver suspected of causing accident instead of unidentified vehicle

Navi Mumbai: Initially thought to be a hit-and-run incident, an accident in Nerul is now under scrutiny as the bus driver, Anil Dere, who rushed the victim to the hospital, is suspected to be the one responsible for the fatality. The deceased, identified as Ravindra Pandurang Kadam, 40, worked as a cleaner on a school bus. HT Image

On Saturday morning around 5:50 am, Kadam and Dere left Father Agnel School in Vashi to pick up school children. Near Vazirani signal on Palm Beach Road, they saw another stalled bus. “According to the driver, he wanted to take a turn to Karave village but since another bus was stalled ahead of their bus, there was no place to take a turn and he had to take a reverse,” senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul police station said. To take a reverse, Kadam got down from the bus to guide the driver. According to the statement that the driver gave, when Kadam got down, an unidentified vehicle rammed him and fled. Since he sustained head injuries, Dere rushed him to Dr DY Patil Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the police found no evidence of another vehicle hitting the deceased. Senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul police station stated, “There was no CCTV camera at the accident site, but other cameras should have captured passing vehicles after the bus passed. However, no such vehicle was seen. Additionally, the bus had stopped in the left lane, and the cleaner got down from the left side, reducing the possibility of another vehicle hitting him. We suspect that, while taking the reverse, the driver accidentally collided with Kadam, causing his head injuries. We are still investigating the case.” The authorities are yet to reach a conclusive decision on the incident.