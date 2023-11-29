Hit-and-Run claims life of 55-year-old pedestrian in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: A 55-year-old woman, identified as Nirmala Krushna Kandekar, was killed after being struck by a four-wheeler on Monday. Kandekar, a resident of Sai Colony in Govenaka, Bhiwandi, was on her way to work when the incident occurred opposite Jay Malhar Dhabha, in Bhiwandi’s Kongaon area. HT Image

According to police sources, the pedestrian was hit from behind by a speeding vehicle and she sustained serious head injuries. Local residents alerted the police, and Kandekar was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi. She was declared dead during treatment.

Following the post-mortem, the body was handed over to a family member for final rites. A case has been registered against the unknown driver under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and 184(dangerous driving), 134 (duty of driver in case of accident) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Pawar of Kongaon Police Station stated, “We are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity and will send the vehicle’s registration number to the RTO office to identify the vehicle.”