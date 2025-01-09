Menu Explore
Home dept to remove photo-based complaint feature from traffic app after misuse

BySurendra P Gangan
Jan 09, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Maharashtra disables photo upload feature on MahaTrafficApp due to misuse, unverified challans, and complaints of exploitation by traffic personnel.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Home Department has decided to disable the feature allowing users to upload photos of traffic violations on the MahaTrafficApp. The move follows increasing complaints about the misuse of the feature, resulting in unverified traffic challans being issued.

Home dept to remove photo-based complaint feature from traffic app after misuse
Home dept to remove photo-based complaint feature from traffic app after misuse

Currently, citizens can upload images of violations like illegal parking and other traffic offences through the app. However, the complaints reveal that traffic police often issue challans based solely on these photos without verifying them on-site, as required.

According to officials, some police personnel have allegedly used their personal phones to capture images with manipulative intent, pressuring motorists into compliance or payment. “We had previously instructed traffic authorities not to process challans based on unverified images or those not captured using official handheld devices. Despite this, images submitted through the app continue to be used to issue challans, sometimes to meet revenue targets,” a Home Department official said.

Further concerns have emerged about traffic wardens exploiting the feature to address personal disputes, such as parking disagreements in residential societies.

In response to these complaints, the department formed a committee last year to investigate and recommend solutions. Based on the committee’s findings, the decision to remove the photo-uploading feature has been finalised. This step aims to curb the misuse of the app and ensure fairer enforcement of traffic regulations.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
