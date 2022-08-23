House help arrested with ₹50 lakh stolen from his employer’s house
The police team learnt that all the trains to Bihar left through the Bandra Terminus and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Mumbai: The police has arrested a domestic help for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth ₹50 lakh from his employer’s house on Sunday when the family had gone out of the city for a function. The police also recovered the stolen booty within 24 hours of the theft.
According to Mohan Mane, senior police inspector of Khar police station, on Saturday night the complainant Mahesh Gandhi (55), a Khar resident, approached the police claiming that the iron locker of his cupboard was broken and cash and jewellery were missing. Gandhi, a businessman by profession, said on Friday that he, his wife and children left for Udaipur to attend a family function, leaving their “trusted” domestic help Rahul Kamath alone at their home. Kamath, a native of Bihar, has been working with the family for the past three years.
Mane said after they lodged the complaint, the police officers scanned the CCTV footage of the building and the area and found Kamath leaving the premises carrying a bag. “We then followed Kamath and found him travelling towards the railway station,” said Mane.
The police team learnt that all the trains to Bihar left through the Bandra Terminus and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
Mane said that they then made calls to find out where the train might have reached, which left for Bihar on Saturday. “We then informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and asked them to search the trains concerned that had reached Bhusawal junction in Jalgaon district at the relevant time. We also shared Kamath’s CCTV image with the railway police,” said Mane.
After a search of the train, the railway police found Kamath, carrying a bag full of cash and jewellery. The railway police then detained Kamath and handed him over to the Khar police on Sunday evening. “We have arrested Kamath for theft and recovered the entire stolen booty he fled with from his employer’s house,” said Mane.
On questioning, Kamath told the police that he had to repay a loan, which his parents had taken and wanted to start a business for which he needed money.
-
Truck runs over 3 Punjab schoolkids
Two sibling among three students were killed and one was injured after a speeding truck hit them in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, police said on Monday. Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh said that the accused lost control of the vehicle while driving down the flyover on Miani road at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district . The students belonged to DAV Senior Secondary School, Balaggan area. After hitting the two-wheelers, it ran over two other teenagers.
-
Punjab: 2 witnesses turn hostile in ₹600-crore corruption case
Two witnesses have turned hostile in the Rs 600 crore corruption case of 2017, where Punjab vigilance bureau had arrested former an alleged close confidant of the Badal family, engineer Surinder Pal Singh Pehalwan. The two officers, who did not corroborate the facts mentioned in the chargesheet are executive engineer (Xen) Pankaj Mehmi and sub-divisional officer (SDO) Harpreet Singh, both serving in Greater Mohali Development Authority at present.
-
State mulls making Mumbai-Pune Expressway eight lanes to reduce accidents
The Maharashtra government is planning to convert the Mumbai-Pune Expressway into eight lanes from the existing six lanes for better traffic management and to bring down accidents. Announcing this in the assembly on Monday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also said that the state would put a system in place where police could find out the exact location of the caller in case of an emergency.
-
Bankey Bihari Temple to have corridor on Kashi pattern: Minister
AGRA The state government will build a dedicated corridor soon for the smooth movement of devotees from the Yamuna riverbank to the Bankey Bihari Temple in Mathura, minister for sugarcane development and sugar industry Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Monday. This corridor will be connected to the Yamuna just like Varanasi's KV Corridor is connected to the Ganga. It can accommodate over 50,000 devotees at a time.
-
Awaiting bail, Sanjay Raut is now penning a book
Mumbai Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who was arrested earlier this month by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in a redevelopment project at Goregaon, is reportedly penning a book behind bars in the Arthur Road prison, in Byculla. Despite his arrest, Raut remains the executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. The newspaper has Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as its editor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics