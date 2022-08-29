House help returns purse of author after cops warn of probe
Mumbai: Using subtle pressure tactics against the main suspect in a theft case, the Santacruz police on Sunday recovered a designer purse belonging to bestselling author Shunali Khullar Shroff within 12 hours of receiving the complaint.
Shroff, an author of two books, Battle Hymn Of A Bewildered Mother and Love In The Time of Affluenza, approached the police on Sunday morning to report that her designer purse, worth several lakhs, had gone missing on Saturday evening from her residence. The bag also contained gold jewellery.
Shroff submitted a complaint application and the police-initiated investigations into the matter.
“The dilemma we faced was that while Shroff suspected her temporary maid, who had come as a substitute for the regular one, we weren’t sure that she had actually stolen it. The only way to confirm was to confront her directly but we didn’t even know where she stayed at that point,” said an officer who was part of the investigating team.
Ultimately, the police called up the maid and spoke to her for a short while.
“With no sure grounds to actually accuse her, we just let her know that we were investigating the matter and slipped in the fact that successful recovery of the bag, with all the valuables, would be the best result for everyone involved. At the time, she claimed ignorance but also let slip that she was leaving for her native place the same evening,” the officer said.
The worried cops debated the matter and decided that a personal visit was in order before the maid left the city. However, even as they were preparing to leave for Nallasopara to the maid’s house, they got a call from Shroff.
“The complainant started thanking us and we had no clue why. She then said that she had sent us a WhatsApp message to inform us that the maid had handed over the purse, with all its contents, to her building security guard and left in a hurry. We were just about to leave and had missed her message completely,” said assistant police inspector Tushar Sawant, Santacruz police station.
Shroff later took to Twitter to express her appreciation for the Mumbai Police.
“I’m grateful to the super-efficient team at Santacruz Police Station that helped me recover my stolen purse. Spl mention to API Sawant, PSI Trimukhe, HC Pathak & the detection team. Mumbai Police is truly among the world’s best police forces (sic),” she said.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
