MUMBAI: Imagine standing in a vast library, filled with millions of books. Somewhere between those pages lies the answer to your question—but finding it could take a lifetime. Now imagine a super-smart assistant that can instantly find, summarise and explain what you need. That’s what AI is doing to knowledge today. It’s not just helping people find information; it’s changing who has access to expertise. How AI revolution will play out in India

The Taiwan-based technology analyst Ben Thompson recently described AI as a powerful tool that can take on tasks independently but doesn’t necessarily generate new knowledge—more like an efficient librarian than an original thinker. But in India, AI isn’t just a tool for productivity, explains Shankar Maruwada , co-founder and CEO at EkStep Foundation. In an earlier avatar, he was part of the team that built the UPI and Aadhaar ecosystem. AI, he says, doesn’t just make processes efficient; it transforms how knowledge reaches people, unlocking opportunities for millions.

Knowledge is everywhere, but not always accessible. It exists in medical books, government policy documents and training manuals. Some knowledge is public, some free and other forms remain private, locked behind expertise. The distinction is crucial because it influences who benefits from it and how. Maruwada frames this idea as a knowledge-value axis. And the value embedded in it can be either economic or societal.

A government school teacher learning new pedagogical techniques creates societal value, while a private school teacher may generate both societal and economic value.

The traditional view of AI suggests it might reduce the value of knowledge work. Studies indicate that generative AI can diminish critical thinking in professionals who depend on analytical abilities. But for a country like India, the equation is different. AI is not merely a tool of disruption, it is an opportunity to elevate the productivity of millions who lack structured expertise.

Consider an RBI clerk who no longer needs decades of experience to navigate complex policy documents, or a farmer who can instantly access best agricultural practices through AI-powered assistants. Teachers, doctors and financial advisors can all benefit, making expertise more widely available and actionable.

This shift mirrors India’s earlier transitions, Maruwada explains. Decades ago, only computer scientists could write code. Then came programming languages like C, which made coding accessible to engineers. The IT boom took place when even those without deep technical backgrounds could be trained in six months. AI today is doing something similar. It is simplifying complex domains, enabling more people to participate meaningfully in the economy.

India is preparing the country to leapfrog from an agricultural society to a digital one that bypasses the industrial phase. AI can expand opportunities, and the key lies in unbundling knowledge from experts and making it accessible in structured, contextual ways.

A government-led project, E-Jadui Pitara, exemplifies this shift. Designed for early childhood educators, it offers an AI-powered chatbot that provides instant guidance on classroom challenges. The knowledge was always there, spread across thousands of pages in policy documents and manuals, but teachers didn’t have the means to retrieve it efficiently. AI changed that. Contextualized insights are now available in regional languages, just when teachers need it most.

Krishi Mitra, a similar initiative, helps farmers navigate the maze of agricultural policies and best practices. Instead of relying on intermediaries or local experts, farmers can access insights directly. AI is acting as a knowledge amplifier.

India has already demonstrated its ability to harness technology for inclusive progress. Biometric identification, originally designed for security, was reimagined to ensure social benefits reached the right people. QR codes, initially a niche technology, is now ubiquitous, with people using it to make digital payments and conduct commerce. AI represents something similar.

If India approaches AI strategically, “thinking from the future back rather than the present forward,” it can redefine productivity. “The difference in India’s AI trajectory is simple: here, it is not replacing expertise; it is distributing it,” explains Maruwada. “The world will debate whether AI destroys knowledge work. India has the opportunity to demonstrate how it can democratise it.”

Point taken!