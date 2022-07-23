HT journalist Ram Parmar passes away
Hindustan Times journalist and the go-to man for stories in Palghar district, Ram Parmar, died on Thursday following a heart attack. Parmar, 58, had been hospitalised for gastroenteritis on Tuesday.
In Mumbai, where media coverage is mostly focused on the island city and certain swish suburbs, Parmar consistently brought stories from Palghar – a district in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region that has, in recent years, become an affordable residential destination for many Mumbaiites. But for his persistent and diligent reporting from the area, Palghar would have gone underrepresented in the media. Some of his recent stories for this newspaper included reporting on cases of Zika virus there, a family’s suicide pact gone wrong and several other crime and civic stories from the region.
Before he joined Hindustan Times in Mumbai in 2016, Parmar had worked with Free Press Journal, Mumbai Mirror and Mid-day. Journalists in the city knew him for his twinkly-eyed persistence in pitching stories from Palghar. Parmar who studied at the Military School in Nashik was an avid reader. It was his love for reading that led him to switch careers from working at his father’s electric bulb-manufacturing unit to becoming a journalist.
Akal Takht jathedar calls for hoardings of Sikh prisoners outside all gurdwaras
The Akal Takht jathedar on Friday asked managements of all gurdwaras to install hoardings carrying images of Sikh prisoners, who are languishing in Indian jails even after completing their sentences, to push for their early release. Various Sikh organisations have been demanding the immediate release of these Sikh prisoners, who include 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and former Punjab CM Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana.
Amritsar encounter: Magisterial inquiry begins, police form three-member SIT
Two days after two gangsters were killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, the district administration initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Even Punjab Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the encounter. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural), Amritsar, Swapan Sharma confirmed about the formation of a three-member SIT to probe the shootout.
Western Ghats ESZ rules will hit economic interests: Karnataka government
The Karnataka government on Friday reiterated its stand to oppose the draft rules notified by the central government on the Western Ghats, saying that implementation of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) rules in the area will impact the state's economic interests. Parliamentary affairs and minor irrigation, Karnataka's minister for law, JC Madhuswamy was briefing the media after a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
MSP panel: Mann writes to PM, Shah, seeks representation for Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconstitute the committee on the Minimum Support Price for crops by giving due representation to the state. In a letter to Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Mann said: “It is ironical that the state which has most successfully implemented MSP since the initiation of this scheme has been kept out the committee.”
HC tells Punjab govt to make interim security arrangements for protectees
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Punjab government to provide one securityman to each of the protectees who were left without any security cover after it was withdrawn earlier this year. The government had argued that security cover of 434 protectees was curtailed on May 26, which was restored on June 7. The government is yet to give a detailed response on this aspect.
