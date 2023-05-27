Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Breach Candy

Fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Breach Candy

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2023 12:10 AM IST

No injuries have been reported yet in the blaze reported at a high-rise on Peddar road in Mumbai.

A fire broke out at a high-rise at Peddar road in Mumbai's Breach Candy on Saturday night. The level 1 blaze was reported on the 12th and 14th floors of the building at around 10 pm, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No injuries have been reported yet.

Fire breaks out at a high-rise in Mumbai's Breach Candy. (Twitter)
Fire breaks out at a high-rise in Mumbai's Breach Candy. (Twitter)

News agency ANI reported that two people were rescued from the 12th floor through the staircase while some are still trapped inside the building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
fire mumbai
fire mumbai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out