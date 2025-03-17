Hundreds of trees illegally felled in Nerul eco-sensitive zone, sparking outrage

Navi Mumbai: Hundreds of trees, including native species such as banyan, tamarind, and miswak (also known as the toothbrush tree), have been illegally felled in an eco-sensitive zone along Palm Beach Road in Nerul, violating environmental regulations. This was revealed during an inspection conducted by the village revenue officer after residents and environmental activists sounded an alarm. Navi Mumbai, India - March 15, 2025: Destruction of trees in eco-sensitive area at Sector -52A , Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The affected area, located in Sector 52A, falls within an eco-sensitive zone due to its proximity to mangroves and DPS Lake, a critical habitat for flamingos and other migratory birds. Mangroves, vital for coastal protection and biodiversity, are safeguarded under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. However, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) recently sold the plot to Today Royal Developers for approximately ₹200 crore, triggering widespread public outrage.

Following complaints from local residents, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has intervened, seeking the transfer of the land to the forest department to prevent further environmental degradation. The matter has escalated to the point where one government department is now compelled to take action against another, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Illegal tree cutting confirmed

According to reports, over 300 trees were cut down using JCB machines by a contractor. Concerned residents promptly alerted the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the forest department, leading to the seizure of the JCBs.

After mounting pressure, Nilesh Kamble, village revenue officer of Belapur, ordered a joint inspection with multiple agencies, including NMMC, the forest department, and the Maharashtra Maritime Board. On Tuesday, Kamble submitted his findings to Thane tehsildar Dinesh Paithankar, confirming large-scale illegal deforestation.

Paithankar stated that preliminary investigations revealed at least 100 trees of various species were felled without requisite permissions. “Though CIDCO has sold the plot, its possession remains with them,” he noted. Additionally, CIDCO has been directed to take action against those responsible for the destruction. NMMC’s Tree Authority department has also been instructed to intervene.

Environmentalists raise red flags

Sunil Agarwal, a prominent environmental activist, pointed out that Sector 52A was originally marked as a water body in NMMC’s draft Development Plan (DP). “No development was intended here, but CIDCO pressured NMMC into amending the plan to permit residential and commercial projects. We filed objections, and the DP is yet to be approved by the government,” he explained. He further emphasised that a special committee, investigating the recent deaths of flamingos in DPS Lake, had recommended preserving the area as a conservation reserve.

According to Agarwal, any development activity within 50 metres of mangroves requires permissions from the Bombay high court and the State Mangrove Cell—permissions that were never obtained.

Former corporator Netra Shirke condemned CIDCO’s actions, stating, “ Navi Mumbai is known as the ‘Flamingo City,’ yet CIDCO prioritises commercial interests over ecological preservation. We demand the cancellation of this land allotment and its inclusion in the protected forest area.”

Shruti Agarwal, the complainant, described the area as home to rich biodiversity, including golden jackals, mongooses, and migratory flamingos. “There is even a signboard stating that this is a buffer zone where destruction is prohibited,” she said.

Calls for accountability

Advocate Siddh Vidya criticised CIDCO’s negligence, stating, “CIDCO refuses to acknowledge wetlands and mangroves, repeatedly granting development permissions in clear violation of environmental laws and court rulings.”

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Naik assured swift action, declaring, “Such reckless destruction of the environment will not be tolerated. I have instructed CIDCO to draft a proposal to transfer the land to the forest department.”

Despite repeated attempts, neither CIDCO nor Today Royal Developers responded to queries before the time of publication.