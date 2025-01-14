Menu Explore
Hunter killed in freak mishap in Raigad

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jan 14, 2025 08:14 AM IST

A 32-year-old hunter in Raigad died after a rifle accidentally discharged while he was climbing down a tree. Police filed a negligence case.

Navi Mumbai: Failing to place the safety lock of a rifle resulted in gruesome death of a 32-year-old hunter in Raigad on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Madhukar Sakharam Waghmare, a resident of Mangaon taluka. Police said he hailed from a tribal community and took the gun for hunting.

Hunter killed in freak mishap in Raigad

“He climbed up a tree to hunt. While climbing down, the rifle slipped from his shoulder and fell on the ground. The weapon was triggered, and he was shot on the pelvic area,” said an investigating officer.

The victim contacted his relatives and sought for help, after which he was taken to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries before admission. Post-mortem report revealed that the bullet had pierced through the pelvic region and got lodged in the chest.

A case was registered at Mangaon police station against the deceased under sections 125 (endangering lives of others), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant sections of the Arms Act for illegal possession of firearm illegally.

