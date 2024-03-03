Palghar: A 35-year-old man, Kanisk Surendra Patil, allegedly strangled his 32-year-old wife, Krutali, to death following a domestic dispute. Later, he took her to the hospital, claiming she was unconscious from attempting suicide. The crime took place at their home in Boisar, Palghar district on Saturday. Husband allegedly murders wife in Boisar over domestic dispute

According to the police, the accused had a quarrel with his wife over a domestic issue on Saturday night.The quarrel got worse, and Patil ended up strangling his wife to death. The crime is suspected to have occurred between 2 am and 5.

Patil later called Krutali’s family members living at Vasgaon in Dahanu taluka to inform them that she had fallen unconscious. In the meantime, he carried his wife to the Rural Hospital at Boisar, allegedly pretending that his wife had attempted suicide. The doctor reported that the patient was brought dead and informed the MIDC police and requested a post-mortem.

Patil’s family was staying at Eco Eden City at Dandipada in Boisar along with his mother. The couple had a love marriage in 2017 and belonged to different castes. Patil owns a garage at Pasthal in Boisar where he undertakes repairs of four-wheelers and is a local functionary of a political party.

After a preliminary examination, the police found marks on the neck of the deceased’s body, which led to the suspicion that Patil had murdered his wife. The primary postmortem report obtained from doctors led to the conclusion that Kurtali died due to suffocation which was by pressing of the neck. The MIDC Tarapur police interrogated Patil and he allegedly admitted to the murder.

The accused was arrested and a court later granted his custody to the police. The couple has a four-and-a-half-year-old son.