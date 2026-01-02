MUMBAI: The husband and relatives of a woman brought dead to Cooper Hospital shattered glass panels and wrecked registration counters late on Wednesday night, when doctors were unable to resuscitate her. While hospital property was damaged, no doctors or staff were assaulted. Husband, kin booked for vandalising Cooper Hosp after woman’s death

Juhu police have booked the husband of the deceased, Hanif Shaikh, 34, an autorickshaw driver, and several family members for rioting and vandalising property.

The deceased, 31-year-old Sabiya Shaikh, had fallen from the window of a first-floor apartment in Andheri west after being electrocuted on New Year’s Eve. The incident took place at a residential building in Junaid Nagar on Wednesday night, police said.

Shaikh was rushed to Cooper Hospital at 10.30 pm, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Soon, 40 to 50 people gathered at the casualty department and, when she couldn’t be revived, began to trash hospital property, according to hospital officials.

Dr Devdas Shetty, dean of Cooper Hospital, told Hindustan Times, “A lot of hospital property has been damaged. Registration counters were broken and glass panels at the gate were shattered. The chief security officer visited the premises today to assess the situation and will assist in strengthening security.”

When the group went berserk, the casualty medical officer was on duty along with four medical students, nurses, and at least six security guards. The doctors found the woman unresponsive and declared her dead. According to the doctor’s statement recorded in the FIR, the husband and relatives refused to consent to a post-mortem examination and instead turned aggressive.

“They shouted at us while we were working, attempted to assault the doctors, and threatened to have us arrested,” the statement read. “Security guards escorted them out of the casualty ward, after which they began shouting and breaking the glass at the hospital’s entry gate.”

Police said the situation escalated further after the death was formally confirmed in the early hours of Thursday. Hanif and his relatives allegedly re-entered the hospital premises and barged into the morgue, despite attempts to stop them by hospital security. Police and the dean later intervened.

“The accused committed the offence in a state of shock after being informed of the woman’s death. They have been booked for rioting and unlawful assembly,” said a police officer, adding that no arrests have been made. Notices of appearance have been issued to the accused.

Police said the husband claimed there was a delay in administering treatment to his wife, which enraged the family when doctors declared her dead. However, hospital officials denied the allegation, and said the patient was attended to immediately. Police said the family later took the deceased to an Ayurveda hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The incident has, once again, brought into focus security concerns at Cooper Hospital. On November 8, 2025, a doctor was assaulted after a woman, who was brought dead, could not be resuscitated. Family members threatened and physically assaulted at least three doctors.

This led to a proposal to deploy Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel at the hospital. Although 90 security personnel were sought, the plan faced hurdles due to vacant BMC security posts and reluctance among staff to take up hospital duty. Currently, only 15 security personnel are deployed per shift, officials said.

“There is a serious shortage of security. The MSF is yet to conduct a survey to determine staffing requirements. BMC security posts remain vacant, and the number of guards has been reduced instead of increased,” a senior hospital official said.

Cooper MARD president Rohit Meena said threats to doctors have become routine in government hospitals. “Thankfully, no doctors were attacked this time. Otherwise, the situation could have been far worse,” he said.