‘I don’t agree': Union minister warns of unrest after Shinde govt's decision on Maratha agitation

Union minister Narayan Rane on Sunday reacted to the Maharashtra government's decision to give all benefits enjoyed by the other backward classes (OBCs) in the state to the Marathas till they get reservations. Rane said the move would lead to unrest in the state, adding that the decision would lead to suppression of the community and an encroachment on the other backward communities. Union minister Narayan Rane

“I do not agree with the decision taken ‍ by the state government ‍and the hope ‍given ‍ regarding the reservation of the Maratha community. This ‍has historical traditions ‍of the Maratha community ‍and encroachment on other backward communities ‍may create dissatisfaction in the state,” the Union minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Marathi. He said that he will hold a press conference on the matter today.

In a draft notification, the Maharashtra government said that all blood relatives of the Maratha community, with proper records, were members of the agrarian Kunbis. It will enable them to avail of the benefits of OBCs.

The demand for involving all members of the Maratha community in the OBC category has shaped into an indefinite fast called by activist Manoj Jarange, which he called off on Sunday after the government's draft notification.

However, the activist vowed to continue the agitation until all the benefits agreed upon were not met as per the notification.

"Our agitation will continue until at least one person from my community benefits under the new rules the state is going to introduce. The state government has shown me the draft, and the final notification is yet to be out. We are closely watching the developments," he told reporters.