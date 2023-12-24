close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / ICICI Securities leases five floors on long lease at Mindspace Juinagar

ICICI Securities leases five floors on long lease at Mindspace Juinagar

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Dec 24, 2023 06:44 AM IST

Financial services giant ICICI Securities Ltd has entered into a 12-year lease agreement for five floors and the terrace, covering 1.88 lakh sq ft, at Mindspace Juinagar B3 building. The annual rent for this extensive office space, leased from Newfound Properties and Leasing Pvt Ltd, is ₹11.05 crore

Navi Mumbai: Financial services giant ICICI Securities Ltd has entered into a 12-year lease agreement for five floors and the terrace, covering 1.88 lakh sq ft, at Mindspace Juinagar B3 building. The annual rent for this extensive office space, leased from Newfound Properties and Leasing Pvt Ltd, is 11.05 crore.

HT Image
HT Image

The company has leased the office space from the fifth floor to the ninth floor and the terrace from Newfound Properties and Leasing Pvt Ltd in the business park developed by K Raheja Group under its Mindspace Business Parks portfolio. The deal involves a chargeable carpet area of 1,88,070 sq ft at the rate of 49 per sq ft at a monthly rent of 92.15 lakh, with a 4% rent escalation each year. The lease for 144 months will commence on January 1, 2024, revealed the leave and license agreement registration documents accessed and shared by Proptstack.com.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Mindspace Juinagar B3 is a Grade A office building that is part of a 55-acre campus developed by K Raheja Corp. It is certified LEED Gold, according to industry sources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out