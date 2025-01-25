IIT Bombay alumni couple pledge $11 million donation to alma mater

MUMBAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumni Jitendra Mohan (B.Tech., Electrical Engineering, 1994, Hostel 9) and Swapna Samant (B.Tech., Civil Engineering, 1995, Hostel 10) have committed a $11 million ( ₹95 crore) to their alma mater. This contribution underscores the strong bond between IIT Bombay and its alumni while showcasing the transformative impact of philanthropy on education, innovation, and nation-building, said the institute. Students at IIT Bombay.(Source: @AppscIITb/Twitter)

A press statement released by IIT Bombay stated that donation is set to drive several key initiatives aligned with IIT Bombay’s vision for growth and excellence. “A significant portion of the funds will bolster the institute’s leadership in semiconductor technology through SemiX Research, a cutting-edge initiative poised to fuel innovation, industrial growth, and India’s emergence as a global leader in the field,” it read.

Another cornerstone of the couple’s contribution is the establishment of the Vidya Sharma Chair Professorship in Electrical Engineering, dedicated to supporting women faculty members in STEM. This initiative aims to promote gender inclusivity in academia and create an environment where women scientists and researchers can excel.

The donation will also support the redevelopment of Hostel 9, a project close to Mohan’s heart as a former resident. The refurbishment will modernise the hostel’s infrastructure while preserving its legacy as a hub of camaraderie and community for generations of students.

Reflecting on their decision, Mohan and Samant said, “IIT Bombay shaped us during some of the most important years of our lives, providing a foundation for long-term professional success. We are deeply grateful for the education and friendships we gained at IITB and are honuored to give back to support academic opportunities and student well-being.”

Professor Shireesh Kedare, director, IIT Bombay, said, “This unparalleled act of generosity exemplifies the profound impact of alumni engagement on IIT Bombay’s journey of excellence. Their contribution strengthens the Institute’s standing as a hub of innovation and inclusivity, reflecting the transformative power of giving back. We are profoundly grateful for their trust in IIT Bombay’s vision and their commitment to societal progress and nation-building.”