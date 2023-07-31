IIT-B students start signature campaign to reinstate 21 laid-off canteen staffers

Mumbai: The students of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) launched a signature campaign on July 29 to fight for the rights of 21 women canteen staffers of hostel 16, who were laid off on June 20, after new contractors were awarded the responsibility of the mess. The campaign led by students aims at reinstating the staffers who worked at IIT-B for around 13 years and were dismissed without prior notice. HT Image

The campaign, which has gained widespread support, is open to students, faculty members, staff, and all residents of the campus who condemn the unjust treatment of the dedicated mess workers.

A document shared by the student community with HT, read, “The plight of these 21 female employees came to light on June 20, when hostel 16 mess temporarily closed for the holidays. They were assured by informal promises from the officials of the new contracting firm that the workers would retain their jobs under the new contract. However, their hopes were shattered when it was revealed that their names were conspicuously absent from the workers’ list posted in the mess.”

The statement further said that these women found themselves replaced by male workers from other states and a remote village within the contractor’s locality.

Many of these ousted workers had devoted several years, ranging from five to thirteen years to their roles on the campus.