IIT-B distances itself from mess council’s exclusive veg tables decision

Mumbai: After courting controversy over exclusive vegetarian tables for students on campus, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) administration has distanced itself from the mess council’s decision to earmark tables in hostels 12, 13 and 14. HT Image

In an email sent to students on Thursday, the dean of student affairs clarified that the student council is an elected decision-making body of the respective hostel and represents students at large. The email stated that the decision to earmark a few separate tables (6 out of a total 129) for vegetarian food was taken by the student council of hostel 12, 13 and 14. The email further reads, “It is important to note that unlike some other institutions, IIT Bombay does not have any separate vegetarian mess and does not plan to have one in the future. As the decision was taken by the elected council the wardens of these hostels have been requested to look into this issue and suggest ways to resolve the conflict. Indiscipline in any form leading to disruption of harmony in the hostels will not be tolerated.”

The email sent by the administration also pointed out the concern over the protest by one student (who was fined ₹10,000). The email stated that despite a request from the administration to hold the protest, the student went ahead with two other students and ate non-veg food in the place designated for eating vegetarian food leading to a conflict. “In addition, there were reports of some students deliberately spilling over non-veg food to cause discomfort to fellow students. Such provocative and insensitive actions are not acceptable,” the mail read.

The student collective Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC), however, raised their objection. In a written statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), APPSC said the email was full of misinformation and lies, and refuted every point mentioned in the email sent by the dean of student affairs.

Their statement read, “The misinformation spread by the administration might end up spreading deliberate distrust among the student community. Peace and harmony can best be maintained in our campuses by maintaining the spirit of constitutional rights and not by inducing majoritarian insecurity and fear.”

Adding, “By bowing down to the pressure of casteist forces, the administration should not school courageous students about how to maintain peace and harmony when they have throughout showed their sincerity for maintaining harmony amongst the students, and surely this cannot come at the cost of contravening constitutional spirit.”

