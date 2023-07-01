IIT-B most preferred choice among JEE-Advanced top rankers

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has once again emerged as the preferred choice for majority of top-ranking students in the JEE-Advanced merit list. HT Image

Of the top 100 rankers, 89 have selected IIT-B as their first preference, while IIT Delhi and IIT Madras received six and four preferences, respectively. As many as 67 out of 89 were allotted IIT-B in the first allotment list.

Of the 50 rankers in the JEE Advanced, 47 candidates favoured IIT-B, two opted for IIT Delhi, and one IIT Madras. Among the top 500 rankers, IIT-B maintained its dominance, with 431 candidates selecting it as their preferred institute. IIT Delhi followed with 36 preferences, IIT Madras with 21, and IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Guwahati with five, three, and one, respectively.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) recently released the first allotment list, signalling the commencement of the joint counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

Prof Mukesh Gupta, chairman, local organising committee, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2023 revealed that though IIT-B remained the top choice among qualified JEE-Advanced candidates, it is noteworthy that IIT Kharagpur has received the highest number of applications.

Over 30,000 candidates have applied for admission to IIT Kharagpur through the joint counselling process.

According to the JoSAA data, a total of 215,917 candidates registered for the counselling process. Of them, 192,779 submitted their choices, including 163,744 boys, 52,170 girls, and three transgender candidates.

Among all the branches, computer science and engineering reigns as the most popular choices. As many as 84% of the top 100 rankers opted for computer science. As per the information of NIT Rourkela, which is hosting CSAB 2023 and cohosting JoSAA, there are 762 candidates in the top 100. Electrical and electronic engineering were the second choices, and biotechnology is also one of the preferred choices of the top rankers.

NIT Rourkela and NIT Allahabad are the most preferred NITs in north India, and NIT Surathkal, NIT Warangal and NIT Tiruchirappalli are the most preferred NITs in south India. In IIITs, Allahabad is the most preferred institute.

Meanwhile, the number of applications exceeded the total number of candidates registered for joint counselling as students are permitted to apply to multiple institutes and programmes based on their preferences. Each preference, regardless of its position on a candidate’s list and the chosen institute, is counted as a unique choice for that particular programme.

The candidates can upload their documents and pay the fee until July 4. The last date to respond to a query is July 5. The round two seat allotment results will be uploaded on July 6.

