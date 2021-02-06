IIT-Bombay starts bringing back students affected by internet troubles
With Maharashtra government finally allowing colleges to bring back students to campuses in a staggered manner, many institutes have given first preference to students who are facing trouble with internet connectivity in their respective hometowns. Recently, students living in and around Haryana and Delhi were unable to attend online classes as there was an internet shutdown due to the ongoing farmer protests.
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) recently called around 200 of its students from across the country to return to the campus, especially those facing internet or broadband trouble. Students from affected areas in Haryana and Delhi have been asked to travel back to their campuses.
“Students, who are having internet or power-related problems, have been allowed to come back to the campus. Those having broadband at home do not seem to have any problem. On top of that, if anyone points out any network interruption, the respective professors have also given them additional time towards submission of assignments, etc.,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of the institute.
The state government earlier this month decided to restart colleges and universities from February 15. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said colleges and universities will be able to restart physical classes after a gap of over 10 months. However, it has restricted the attendance in physical classes with only 50% students allowed to attend lectures physically at a time.
The restriction on attendance will continue for a month. The state government will take further decisions after reviewing the situation.
