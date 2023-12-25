Mumbai: The 1998 batch of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay), which celebrated its silver jubilee this year, demonstrated their commitment to their alma mater by pledging ₹57 crore towards supporting crucial academic projects and enhancing the institute’s research landscape. Their donation surpassed the one made by the class of 1971 during IIT Bombay’s golden jubilee celebrations in 2022. IIT-B’s 1998 batch pledges ₹ 57 crore for supporting research

The pledge was made on Sunday, during the annual Alumni Day of IIT Bombay at the Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC) on campus. The event commenced with a warm welcome by Professor Ravindra Gudi, dean (alumni and corporate relations), following which Ravishankar Gedela, CEO of the institute’s Development and Relations Foundation (DRF) announced the launch of its annual fundraiser, the ‘GO-IIT Bombay’ campaign, for the year 2023-24. The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘invest in excellence, shape tomorrow’.

Speaking on behalf of the class of 1998, alumni members Amit Khandelwal, Apoorv Saxena, Ashutosh Gore and Sharad Geonka expressed pride in their diverse batch and shared memories forged during their formative years. They emphasised the importance of giving back and hoped their contribution would propel IIT Bombay towards global excellence.

The golden jubilee batch (class of 1973) also pledged a commendable ₹7.15 crore towards establishing an electro-voltaic power train laboratory and supporting faculty awards for excellence in research. The laboratory aims to position IIT Bombay as a leader in indigenising electric vehicle research and technology with a focus on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, small cars and light commercial vehicles.

Representing the 1973 batch, Deepak Gupte and Rajendra Bhinge said they had chosen to back the laboratory and faculty awards after thoughtful consideration and based on their potential impact. “The decision represents a noteworthy advancement in acknowledging and promoting exceptional research within the institute. It not only reflects our dedication to excellence but also paves the way for a transformative era of innovation and academic accomplishment,” they said.

Professor S Sudarshan, deputy director of IIT Bombay, acknowledged the alumni’s success and expressed gratitude for their multifaceted contributions including record-breaking donations, advisory roles, and direct involvement as faculty.

This year’s distinguished service award was presented to Gajanan Vithal Gandhe, BTech, 1986, civil engineering, in recognition of his contributions to the institute. The chapter service awards were conferred upon Kicha Ganapathy, Deepak Digambar Thite, Amit Gupta and Tarana Gupta for their contributions to their respective chapters and the institute’s progress.

The funds raised on Sunday will help drive IIT Bombay’s 2030 vision of ranking among the world’s top 50 universities and foster a legacy of excellence on the global stage, the institute said in a statement.