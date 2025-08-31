Mumbai: As many as 57 two-wheeler drivers and aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido whom they were working for were penalised on Friday evening as part of the state transport department’s ongoing crackdown against bike taxis operating without necessary permits. Fines worth ₹1.5 lakh were levied on the errant drivers and aggregators and those continuing to violate rules were likely to lose their licenses permanently, said officials. Illegal bike taxis: Drivers, aggregators fined ₹ 1.5L

The state government is currently in the process of formulating a policy on bike taxi aggregators, and a draft policy is under consideration of the department of law and judiciary. While the transport department has directed aggregators and operators to obtain requisite licenses for operating bike taxis, companies like Rapido, Ola and Uber continue to operate bike taxis without necessary licenses, leading to penal action by the department.

“There have been several complaints from citizens regarding unlicensed bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The government has issued orders to suspend these services until the companies obtain the required licenses. The aggregator companies have even submitted affidavits regarding this matter. However, despite these orders, they continue to violate regulations,” transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said in a statement issued on Saturday, acknowledging that such services were indeed available.

The minister has directed the transport department to permanently revoke licenses of companies and vehicle owners who repeatedly disregard government orders, said officials.

The Bombay High Court is currently hearing a public interest litigation in the matter.