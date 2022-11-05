‘In 2024, BJP to become single-largest party in Maharashtra’

Thane: “Even if all political parties come together, we will ensure that by the next assembly polls, BJP will emerge as a single largest party with 51% seats in the next assembly elections,” said BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Saturday. While Rahul Gandhi is attending the Bharat Jodo rally; two major congress party workers will join the saffron party, he said, adding that “The opposition will find no candidates in 2024.”

He was on a tour of the Thane district on Saturday when he held a press conference in the city.

In the upcoming assembly polls, Bawankule claimed that the Shinde-Fadnavis government will together win over 200 seats.

“BJP is a leading party in the state, however, we want to take the strength of the party to 51% of the total seats in the assembly polls. So, if any other political parties ally, BJP will be the single largest party,” he said.

He added that every party worker is also asked to enrol twenty party workers from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to BJP. “Shinde and Fadnavis are working 18 hours a day for the state; the previous chief minister did not visit mantralaya for 18 months out of two and a half years of his tenure.”

Bawankule added that apart from 200 assembly seats by Shinde-Fadnavis, the BJP also aims to win 45 Lok Sabha seats.

While the decision to contest the Loksabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together as an alliance is final, the decision on civic polls is not yet taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON