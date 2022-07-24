In a first, Byculla zoo to get underwater crocodile viewing gallery

Mumbai Come October, the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan, commonly called the Byculla zoo, is set to get Asia’s first one-of-a-kind underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharials.

Spread over 4,000 sqm, the crocodile project aims to provide a novel experience to visitors. Currently home to five crocodiles and two gharials, the zoo is capable of housing 20 more of both species. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a few more additions and is set to bring four crocodiles from Solapur zoo and seven gharials from Nandankanan in Odisha. Already, 80 per cent of the work on the construction of the underwater viewing gallery and deck for crocodiles and gharials is complete.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of Byculla zoo, told HT, “This exhibit will be Asia’s first underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharial. There is a double experience for the visitors. Visitors can go down and see the reptiles swimming in glass enclosures or take a viewing deck and see them on land too.”

A natural habitat with sand, soil, trees and water are some of the props that will be created near the underwater viewing gallery.

The consultant appointed is Thailand-based HKS Designers & Consultant International Co.Ltd, who had also designed exhibits for Humboldt penguins. The concept design for crocodiles is approved by the Central Zoo Authority.

The total cost is approximately pegged at ₹20 crore and the gallery will be open to the public before the Diwali vacation in October.

When asked whether the maintenance cost will be exorbitant, Tripathi said, “The keepers and maintenance staff will be in-house. The pond filtration will be done by maintenance staff and the crocodile management will also be in-house. They are now kept in quarantine area as it is in off-display area.”

This viewing gallery for crocodiles will be present as soon as one enters the Byculla zoo, near the newly-constructed dome-shaped aviary for aquatic birds.

The Byculla zoo also boasts of homey new enclosures for birds and a number of other creatures with the most outstanding walk-through aviary housing over 100 birds with 21 species and still vaunts the most wide-ranging aviary in the whole of Asia.