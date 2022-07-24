In a first, Byculla zoo to get underwater crocodile viewing gallery
Mumbai Come October, the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan, commonly called the Byculla zoo, is set to get Asia’s first one-of-a-kind underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharials.
Spread over 4,000 sqm, the crocodile project aims to provide a novel experience to visitors. Currently home to five crocodiles and two gharials, the zoo is capable of housing 20 more of both species. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a few more additions and is set to bring four crocodiles from Solapur zoo and seven gharials from Nandankanan in Odisha. Already, 80 per cent of the work on the construction of the underwater viewing gallery and deck for crocodiles and gharials is complete.
Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of Byculla zoo, told HT, “This exhibit will be Asia’s first underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharial. There is a double experience for the visitors. Visitors can go down and see the reptiles swimming in glass enclosures or take a viewing deck and see them on land too.”
A natural habitat with sand, soil, trees and water are some of the props that will be created near the underwater viewing gallery.
The consultant appointed is Thailand-based HKS Designers & Consultant International Co.Ltd, who had also designed exhibits for Humboldt penguins. The concept design for crocodiles is approved by the Central Zoo Authority.
The total cost is approximately pegged at ₹20 crore and the gallery will be open to the public before the Diwali vacation in October.
When asked whether the maintenance cost will be exorbitant, Tripathi said, “The keepers and maintenance staff will be in-house. The pond filtration will be done by maintenance staff and the crocodile management will also be in-house. They are now kept in quarantine area as it is in off-display area.”
This viewing gallery for crocodiles will be present as soon as one enters the Byculla zoo, near the newly-constructed dome-shaped aviary for aquatic birds.
The Byculla zoo also boasts of homey new enclosures for birds and a number of other creatures with the most outstanding walk-through aviary housing over 100 birds with 21 species and still vaunts the most wide-ranging aviary in the whole of Asia.
-
Anonymous threat letters to four Rampur residents, probe launched
Lucknow Anonymous threat letters were sent to four Rampur residents on Thursday, with the sender demanding a pen drive and map related to national security. Police said the Anti-Terror Squad unit from Moradabad visited Rampur to investigate the matter and security was provided to the four families who got the letters. The police said the letters were found outside the house of one Kuldeep Thakur on Thursday morning.
-
B’khand’s historic forts to be developed as tourist hotspots
Lucknow: Historic forts of Bundelkhand will be developed as tourist hotspots to promote tourism in the region. The Yogi Adityanath government has identified the forts which will be renovated as tourist centres. The historic Kalinjar fort in Banda district, spread into 542 hectares, will be developed as a major tourist attraction. According to the state government, light and sound show, camping and trekking, rock climbing and other such events will be introduced to attract tourists.
-
Trust chairman collected ₹65.70 cr from 350 medical aspirants: ED
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its charge sheet filed against Mahadev Deshmukh, that the former president of charitable trust Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society, had collected around ₹65.70 crore from 350 students for admission to MBBS courses conducted by a medical college run by the trust in Satara district when the medical college had no permission to admit students.
-
3 more held for Nuh DSP’s murder; nabbed cleaner is bipolar, say cops
Three men suspected to have accompanied the dumper driver who allegedly ran over and killed Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh were arrested by police from the Tauru area on Saturday. Police have so far arrested six suspects involved in the case, including the driver. They were arrested on Friday night and Saturday evening from different locations in Tauru, police said. Three of them have been taken on a two-day police remand.
-
Transparency in treatment is key for docs to prevent medicolegal cases: Experts
“Knowledge of the various nuances of medicolegal practice is incomplete without understanding how to prevent fallacies in medicolegal cases,” said speakers. Opening remarks were delivered by professor and head of the department of FMT, Dr Richa Choudhary. The guest of honour, DK Thakur, commissioner of police, deliberated on MLC prescriptions for doctors. Hospital administrators, clinicians, nurses, and students in these domains were the principal participants in CME.
