Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved scholarships for 75 students from minority communities to pursue higher studies in reputed foreign universities. Among the grantees, 67 will pursue post graduation while the remaining seven will pursue doctoral research, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. In a first, state approves foreign scholarships for 75 minority students

The state minority development department, on November 20, approved scholarships for 75 applicants, officials said.

The scheme for providing scholarships on an annual basis to 75 minority students who had secured admission to universities ranked within the top 200 in the QS World Rankings was announced two years ago. But only 24 students were granted the scholarship during the first year (2024-25) as approval for implementing the scheme was received late, officials said. Among the 24 chosen candidates, 22 students had availed benefits, the officials added.

“This year, we received applications from 149 students, among whom 109 were found eligible for the scheme,” a senior official from the minority department told Hindustan Times.

A selection committee headed by the secretary of the minority department and secretaries from higher and technical education, social justice and school education departments scrutinised the applications, following which 75 applicants were chosen.

“Since the scheme is limited to 75 students, the remaining 34 students found eligible have been placed on the waiting list,” the senior official quoted earlier said.

The scholarship scheme covers tuition fees, living expenses and other associated costs, and students are required to complete their studies within the stipulated time.

The students selected under the scheme this year will pursue their studies in universities such as University College Landon, University of Sydney (Australia), University of Bristol (United Kingdom), University of Auckland (New Zealand), University of California (United States), University of Chicago, The Australian National University, Johns Hopkins University (United States), Monash University (Australia), The University of Queensland (Australia), New York University, Delft University of Technology (Netherlands), among others.