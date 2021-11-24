In absence of CM, Ajit Pawar may chair cabinet meeting

Mumbai With chief minister Uddhav Thackeray taking more than the expected time to recover from his surgery, the state cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday is likely to be chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

According to officials privy to the developments, Thackeray is expected to get discharged from the hospital in the next few days and resume work online from his home by next week. He will resume work from the office only after a few days of rest.

Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the CM is thinking about attending the cabinet through video conference for some time in the beginning. He may do so on Thursday, but the decision about the same was not taken till evening on Wednesday.

In his absence, meetings of state cabinet could not be held, while a few major decisions are yet to be taken. “The files and proposals related to major decisions are cleared by the CM from the hospital, but some decisions have been put on the backburner. The decision about the venue and the date of the winter session of the state legislature is yet to be taken. Besides, reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and 5 to 7 in urban areas is also expected to be taken in the cabinet on Thursday,” said an official from the CMO.

Public health minister Rajesh Tope said that the CM will attend the state cabinet meeting through video conference.

“After his surgery, he has been recovering very well. Doctors have advised him to complete the physiotherapy sessions before resuming work. They will take a call on his discharge depending on the response to the physiotherapy,” he said.

A senior Shiv Sena leader said that the CM is likely to get discharged in the next couple of days. “His physical presence in the office is unlikely for the next few weeks. He has been advised against sitting or standing for longer periods. There will be restrictions on his travelling too. He will have to go through physiotherapy for about two hours every day,” the leader added.

A section of the ruling party leaders is also of the opinion that the CM should have given charge of his post to either his deputy or any senior Shiv Sena minister. Leaders from Sena said that the blood clotting in Thackeray’s spine delayed his recovery or else, he could have resumed work now.

If Ajit Pawar chairs the state cabinet meeting on Thursday, it would be the second such instance in the two years of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. Pawar had chaired the state cabinet early last year to take the decision of recommending Thackeray’s name to governor BS Koshyari for the nomination to legislative council.