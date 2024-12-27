Menu Explore
In Jan, travel from Uran to Gateway in 30 min via e-ferries

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Dec 27, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Mumbaikars can soon travel from Gateway of India to Uran in 30-40 minutes via new e-ferries, replacing diesel boats, enhancing comfort and efficiency.

URAN: Come January, Mumbaikars will be able to travel from the Gateway of India to Uran in swanky electrical ferries, or e-ferries, in just 30-40 minutes compared to an hour in traditional ferries. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) board on December 20 gave approval to lease two e-ferries at a cost of 37.89 crore, which will be operated on the route for 10 years.

The port authority has decided to bid adieu to diesel-operated wooden boats which have been plying on the route for decades. Journey by e-ferries will save around 20 minutes of time compared to them, benefitting JNPA staff, personnel from customs, air force, paramilitary and ports besides local residents.

E-ferries are being introduced on the route under the ‘Harit Sagar’ initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, which aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2047 and enhance renewable energy usage by 60% across major ports, said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, chairman, JNPA.

“Apart from significantly shortening the journey period, the new boats will prioritise passenger comfort and improve travel experience,” said Wagh. They will operate from the Gateway to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in the sea in the fair season and from Bhaucha Dakka to Jawaharlal Nehru Port during the foul season.

