In less than two months, Mumbai receives 90% of monsoon rainfall target

With Mumbai recording 50.2mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30am on Thursday, the total seasonal rainfall recorded at the India Meteorological Department’s monitoring station in Santacruz touched 2001.4mm (since June 1). This is with more than half of the monsoon season yet to go, and makes for 90.7% of Mumbai’s total seasonal normal (up to September-end) of 2205mm.

For comparison, the city had recorded 1469mm of rain by end July last year. In the last week alone (from July 15 to July 21), the city received 689.9mm of rain, which is 251% in excess of the weekly normal amount for this time of year, which is 196.7mm.

According to IMD’s nowcast warning issued on Thursday morning, Mumbai is likely to experience “moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers in the city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places. Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching to 50-60kmph gusting to 70kmph in some areas.”

Also Read | Delhi weather: Hot and humid day likely today, says IMD

Popular independent forecaster @IndiaWeatherMan on Twitter, said on Thursday morning, “Mumbai & surrounding areas will get intermittent heavy to moderate showers (not flooding rains) next few hours. At least one more very heavy spell to come in next 72 hours.”

According to a meteorologist with IMD’s regional centre in Mumbai, intensity of rains is expected to pick up significantly by Thursday evening. A red category storm warning -- indicating chances of extremely heavy rain -- remains in place for the city on July 22, with orange category alerts (indicating only heavy to very rain) are in place for July 23 and July 24.

The ongoing wet spell is the result of an offshore monsoon trough at mean sea level near the Maharashtra coast which is likely to remain vigorous for the next three days, along with a shear zone in the mid-tropospheric level.

A cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal by July 23 will also facilitate heavy rains across the Konkan. Ghat areas -- including Malshej, Matheran, Lonavala, Amboli, Mahabaleshwar -- are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5mm in a day), during this time.