In Thane city, 70% teenagers in 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated
The Thane Municipal Corporation has fully vaccinated 70% teens in the 15 to 18 age group till date, while 88% have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine. Thane is expecting a bigger turn out for vaccination in the upcoming weeks with the Covid-19 restrictions being eased in the city.
The Thane civic body was among the first in the state to set up vaccination centres in colleges, “As we already had made provisions to vaccinate youngsters above 18 years of age in prominent colleges across the city, we did not require additional set up when the vaccination for 15 to 18 years began. Moreover, we set up vaccination centres in schools including civic schools; this helped the children residing in the vicinity to get vaccinated,” said Dr Prasad Patil, Medical Officer, TMC.
The target population of those between 15 to 18 years of age is 1, 35,370. Thane city is ahead of Mumbai when it comes to teenage vaccination. Mumbai, as of March 3, had fully vaccinated 32% teenagers while first dose coverage was 54%. “There might be some who are in their native villages or outstation as schools were conducted online. With the relaxation of rules many would have returned to the city and hence we can expect an increased turn out,” added Patil.
Around 5% of those vaccinated among teenagers have opted for private vaccination centres, all others made use of civic vaccination centres set up by the TMC across the city.
