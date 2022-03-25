Independent wet waste composting system gaining momentum in Navi Mumbai

The process of setting up an independent composting system within societies and commercial establishments generating more than 100kg of wet waste every day is gradually gaining acceptance among residential societies.

As per the records maintained by the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department, there has been a considerable increase in the number of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) that have set up the composting units. As per the record in 2021, a total of 38 BWGs have set up composting units in their premises. In 2020, the number of BWGs having composting units was 20. BWGs include restaurants, hotels, malls, hospitals, schools, and big housing complexes.

“Every big society should work towards having its own independent composting system wherein wet waste can be converted into compost at the source itself. The increase in the number of organisations is as per our vision of having zero waste generation,” said B Rajale, deputy municipal commissioner (SWM), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

To reduce the garbage to the landfill site and lower the transportation cost of the garbage, the administration has been appealing to societies to set up independent composting units. Goodwill CHS in Sector 19, Airoli, is one of the newer societies to have set up the composting unit within its premises. The 16-storied building comprising 64 flats, generates on, an average, approximately 20-40kg wet waste daily. The society set up a composting unit two years back and since then has been awarded as a ‘self-sustaining’ society by NMMC.

“We have a composting unit set up within a 15sqm area and the initial investment made was approximately ₹1.50lakh. For one year, we had hired a consultant to look into the designing of the unit as well as to train the housekeeping staff to operate the system. Now, our staff are equipped to compost the wet waste and the output is either distributed to NGOs or even used within our society garden,” said Manoj Agarwal, chairman of Goodwill CHS.

The civic administration is also stated to be providing every support in setting up the system. Chandrakant Karve, manager of Neel Sidhi Society in Nerul Sector 19, said, “Right from designating the area to operation of the unit is done by the corporation. The only liability from the society’s end is to pay the operator’s salary and the raw materials required to process the compost. Once or twice a month, a 25kg bag is provided for the compost to be stored, which is then donated,” said Karve.