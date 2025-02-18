MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cyber Police has issued fresh summons to social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, 31, and comedian Samay Raina, 27, in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’. The two have been directed to record their statements on February 24 and February 18, respectively, over alleged crass jokes that have sparked a massive public outcry. ‘India’s Got Latent’ row: State cyber police issues fresh summons to Allahabadia and Raina

“We have summoned a total of 50 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers, but so far, only two to three people have come forward to record their statements,” said Yashasvi Yadav, inspector general of police, Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Initial summons were reportedly ignored by Allahbadia, leading to the issuance of a second notice requiring his in-person appearance on February 24. Meanwhile, Raina had requested to record his statement via video conferencing through his lawyer, but the agency rejected the plea and issued a fresh summons for an in-person appearance on February 18, Yadav added.

The cyber police have ordered the removal of all videos under investigation and have mandated the deactivation of the show’s official account until the inquiry is completed. The authorities initially took down one controversial video and later directed Raina to remove all content linked to the case, according to another cyber official.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on February 11 against Allahbadia and others associated with ‘India’s Got Latent’ after alleged obscene comments made during a recent episode triggered widespread backlash. The case includes 30-40 individuals, including artists, hosts, judges, and participants from episodes 1 to 6. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which pertains to the transmission of obscene material in electronic form. The cyber police have also sought the removal of all 18 episodes of the show.

Allahbadia is facing similar police complaints in Guwahati and Indore, while the Khar Police in Mumbai has launched a separate inquiry. Law enforcement officials have also visited the studio where the show was recorded as part of the investigation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the matter and has summoned Allahbadia, Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

The summons were issued following strong concerns raised by Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, who directed the NCW to submit a report on the matter. The Commission has also urged Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take regulatory measures to curb the proliferation of obscene content on OTT platforms and social media sites.

Following government directives, YouTube India has blocked the episode featuring the contentious remarks, further intensifying the scrutiny around the show and its creators.