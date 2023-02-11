India’s largest blood cancer treatment centre to come up in Kharghar

Mumbai: The central government is developing the country’s largest blood cancer treatment centre at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Kharghar campus of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC).

The confirmation has come in response to efforts by Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi who approached union minister Nitin Gadkari, who took up the issue with the union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh, minister of the state of Science & Technology, who responded positively.

“The Hematolymphoid Cancer Centre, the largest centre in the country to cater to blood cancer patients will be commissioned by the end of 2024, increasing the bed strength to 930 as envisaged,” said Singh in a letter. “Nineteen operation theatres at ACTREC will cater to around 10,000 major cancer surgeries per year and 5,000 patients requiring radiation therapy and 25,000 to 30,000 patients receiving chemotherapy.”

Meanwhile, the centre is also upgrading the capacity and manpower in the centre to alleviate the currently running waitlist for various treatments.

The inpatient beds at the much sought-after centre are being increased from 120 to 930 beds while the manpower which is presently at 1067 will increase by more than three times to 3,472 personnel.

“Patients are coming to the centre not just from Maharashtra but all over the country due to the excellent treatment here which is trusted by all,” said Baldi. “There is, however, a huge waiting list of patients. Several meet a sad end as they do not get timely treatment.”