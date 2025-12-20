India’s ties with Africa can help it emerge as a global leader: Fadnavis

MUMBAI: India has the capability to drive the global economy in close cooperation with African countries as the continent is poised to be the next global growth region, said Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, while while speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day World Hindu Economic Forum 2025 in Mumbai, on Friday. iMumbai, India - December 19, 2025: The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) Global Conference brings together senior political leadership and leading industry voices to deliberate on economic growth, as Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Shri Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of the JSW Group, are seen during immigration in Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 19, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“Africa would play a key role in the future global economy, and the country that actively partners with Africa could drive a new global economic order that could be led by India,” he said.

He also said the government is building a 54-storey building in Navi Mumbai, where one story each would house the offices of each African nation.

Fadnavis said the world economy has been dominated by a few powers like the US and Russia because they have resources, but the world economy can be freed from these constraints by creating a new global economic order.

“It could possibly be led by India in partnership with Africa. Those who co-create, co-develop and co-manufacture with Africa will drive the global economy. India is fortunate to have strong relationships with African countries. India’s political leadership has deep sensitivity towards Africa, and vice versa, and these relationships are personally built by prime minister Narendra Modi. African nations see Indian leadership as their voice on the global stage,” he said.

Fadnavis said Africa has begun opening up. “The US and Russia dominated because they had resources, but Africa too has oil, gas, rare earth metals and other critical resources needed for frontier technologies and hardware manufacturing.”

Some small African countries have gas fields run by countries like Australia, but their complaint is that they do not treat them as equals, and indulge in regionalism. “They want change, and China is eager to be their partner, but the African countries want India to partner with them. This trust has been built because of culture, ethos, sanskaras and history shows that India never invaded, never used the sword,” he said.

Although China’s economic ascent is impressive and it has set an example globally, it suffers a trust deficit because of its expansionism approach and its mindset of economic control over other countries. “This gives India an advantage. India’s leadership and culture inspires global trust because we believe in coexistence and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam (the world is one family). The world does not fear India’s leadership. Rather, they trust us and, in fact, believe that India would work for their prosperity,” Fadnavis said.

“We have innovative minds in India for technology and we do not need to copy. The PM has included the condition of technology transfer in the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy. This trust comes from India’s culture, ethics and values. Historically, India did not conquer through invasion. It won through ideas, not swords. Southeast Asia adopted Buddhist thought without military conquest. That’s why the world trusts India,” he said.

Sajjan Jindal, chairperson, JSW Group, said, “The country can become stronger in manufacturing although the sector’s share has declined from 17-18% to 15% of GDP. Reversing this is critical for Atmanirbhar Bharat. With a young, skilled population, supportive leadership, and long-term investment, India has the capacity to manufacture for the world.”