Indrani urges CBI court to complete trial in six months

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2023 01:06 AM IST

The plea was moved through her lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, stating that because of the inordinate delay in concluding the trial, her fundamental right to work in the country of her nationality (UK) and residence as also freedom to travel freely outside India was curtailed

MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Wednesday filed a plea, urging the special CBI court to conduct the trial on day-to-day basis and complete it in the next six months.

Mukerjea further claimed that she knew that the central agency was overburdened and understaffed. However, she claimed that for this she cannot be denied her fundamental right of a speedy trial.

Mukerjea also pleaded that the CBI has submitted a list of about 92 more witnesses to be examined in the case and there was a possibility of more witnesses, and therefore, the trial is likely to go on for several more years if the prosecuting agency conducted the same in this fashion as done in the past.

