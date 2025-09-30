MUMBAI: An infant was found abandoned in a public toilet in the Tulshitpada area of Bhandup on Monday. The police said they have registered an offence and taken the baby girl to Rajawadi Hospital, where she is under treatment. Infant found abandoned in public toilet in Bhandup

“We were informed about the infant by locals who visited the civic body-run toilet. The girl was found near a toilet seat,” said an officer from Bhandup police station.

The police have booked the girl’s parents, yet unidentified, under section 93 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years of age, by parent or person having care of it) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We are searching for the parents of the abandoned child.” the officer said.