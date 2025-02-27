Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has unveiled a ₹3,873.86 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, focussing on boosting infrastructure and providing efficient administration. No tax hike has been announced in the budget that was presented to municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale on Tuesday by chief accounts and finance officer Mangesh Gawde. Infra, health key drivers in ₹ 3.8k cr Panvel civic budget

“The budget is development-oriented,” said the municipal commissioner. “It lays emphasis on income growth, health facilities, modern techniques for all round development of students, conservation of the environment and public participation for a clean Panvel.”

To address water shortage in the Navi Mumbai suburb, the civic body will start a water treatment plant at Dehrang dam and lay new pipelines which will increase water supply from the dam from the present 15mld to 25-30mld. It has also allocated funds for a new pipeline to the Balganga project, which will be laid after the government allows PMC to draw water from the dam.

The budget places emphasis on improving the solid waste management system, with an allocation of ₹221 crore. Mechanised sweeping machines will be deployed on wide roads in four wards and two garbage transfer stations will be constructed in addition to the two under construction presently, said the budget document. A plant to process construction debris will also be started on public-private partnership basis.

Improvement of health facilities is another area of key focus area of the budget. A fully-equipped 450-bed hospital will be built at Kalamboli at a cost ₹449 crore, while ₹17.50 crore will be spent on construction of ‘Hirkani Mata and Child Care Center’. Another ₹10 crore has been allocated for a 50-bed infectious disease hospital at Kalamboli.

Major infrastructure projects proposed in the budget include construction of a new administrative building, Swarajya, for ₹158 crore, and construction of the mayor’s residence and new ward offices for ₹38 crore. Another ₹437 crore will be spent on concretisation and asphalting of roads while ₹57 crore will be spent on developing sports grounds.

There are plans for a public library and auditorium at Kharghar for which ₹14 crore has been allocated. New civic schools will be constructed at a cost of ₹34 crore while ₹83 crore will be spent on providing quality educational facilities, developing skills of students and paying teachers’ salaries. Raigad Zilla Parishad schools within PMC jurisdiction will be repaired at a cost of ₹10.72 crore.

Major allocations

₹437 cr Concretisation, asphalting of roads

₹221 cr Solid waste management

₹178 cr Construction of underground sewers

₹158 cr Construction of new administrative building, Swarajya

₹126 cr Medical, health services for the urban poor

₹107 cr CCTV installation

₹83 cr Education, payment of teacher salaries

₹57 cr Development of sports grounds

₹40 cr Tertiary sewage treatment plant at Kamothe

₹39 cr Fire and security management system upgrade

₹38 cr Construction of mayor’s residence, new ward offices

₹35 cr Desilting and cleaning activities at Kalamboli pond

₹34 cr New civic schools

₹25.49 cr Sewage treatment plant for sectors 19, 20, 21

₹14 cr New public library, auditorium at Kharghar