Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Infra, health key drivers in 3.8k cr Panvel civic budget

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Feb 27, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Navi Mumbai's PMC presents a ₹3,873.86 crore budget for 2025-26, focusing on infrastructure, health, and waste management without tax hikes.

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has unveiled a 3,873.86 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, focussing on boosting infrastructure and providing efficient administration. No tax hike has been announced in the budget that was presented to municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale on Tuesday by chief accounts and finance officer Mangesh Gawde.

Infra, health key drivers in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.8k cr Panvel civic budget
Infra, health key drivers in 3.8k cr Panvel civic budget

“The budget is development-oriented,” said the municipal commissioner. “It lays emphasis on income growth, health facilities, modern techniques for all round development of students, conservation of the environment and public participation for a clean Panvel.”

To address water shortage in the Navi Mumbai suburb, the civic body will start a water treatment plant at Dehrang dam and lay new pipelines which will increase water supply from the dam from the present 15mld to 25-30mld. It has also allocated funds for a new pipeline to the Balganga project, which will be laid after the government allows PMC to draw water from the dam.

The budget places emphasis on improving the solid waste management system, with an allocation of 221 crore. Mechanised sweeping machines will be deployed on wide roads in four wards and two garbage transfer stations will be constructed in addition to the two under construction presently, said the budget document. A plant to process construction debris will also be started on public-private partnership basis.

Improvement of health facilities is another area of key focus area of the budget. A fully-equipped 450-bed hospital will be built at Kalamboli at a cost 449 crore, while 17.50 crore will be spent on construction of ‘Hirkani Mata and Child Care Center’. Another 10 crore has been allocated for a 50-bed infectious disease hospital at Kalamboli.

Major infrastructure projects proposed in the budget include construction of a new administrative building, Swarajya, for 158 crore, and construction of the mayor’s residence and new ward offices for 38 crore. Another 437 crore will be spent on concretisation and asphalting of roads while 57 crore will be spent on developing sports grounds.

There are plans for a public library and auditorium at Kharghar for which 14 crore has been allocated. New civic schools will be constructed at a cost of 34 crore while 83 crore will be spent on providing quality educational facilities, developing skills of students and paying teachers’ salaries. Raigad Zilla Parishad schools within PMC jurisdiction will be repaired at a cost of 10.72 crore.

Major allocations

437 cr Concretisation, asphalting of roads

221 cr Solid waste management

178 cr Construction of underground sewers

158 cr Construction of new administrative building, Swarajya

126 cr Medical, health services for the urban poor

107 cr CCTV installation

83 cr Education, payment of teacher salaries

57 cr Development of sports grounds

40 cr Tertiary sewage treatment plant at Kamothe

39 cr Fire and security management system upgrade

38 cr Construction of mayor’s residence, new ward offices

35 cr Desilting and cleaning activities at Kalamboli pond

34 cr New civic schools

25.49 cr Sewage treatment plant for sectors 19, 20, 21

14 cr New public library, auditorium at Kharghar

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On