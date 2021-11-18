Integrated NMMT bus terminus in Vashi likely to be ready by April 2023

The work on the integrated Vashi bus terminus is expected to be completed by April 2023. The project has been planned to make the loss-making Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) a self-sustaining body and will also have a commercial complex as well.

The integrated bus terminus-cum-commercial complex has received all the requisite permissions and hence Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner (NMMC) commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, instructed that a time-bound plan be readied to ensure that the work is completed by April 2023 as planned.

Spread over 10,373sqm, a 21-storey building is being constructed for the project. At the back of the building will be a bus terminus with 13 bus stops along with a four-storey parking facility. There will also be five electrical charging points. The 21-storey building will have shops with high ceilings and also space for offices. An area has also been reserved for a restaurant.

Bangar instructed that there be no compromise at the material testing laboratory of the materials being used. He also asked for solar panels to be installed on the bus stop shed to save electricity.

He added, “The project has been designed to make it a new landmark of the city to add to its beauty. Special attention has been paid to its architecture. I have asked for provisions to be made to enable the civic body to earn revenue through advertisements. The project is also vital to make NMMT a self-sustaining body. We will ensure that quality work is undertaken and it is completed in the designated time.”