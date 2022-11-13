Internal rift in Shinde faction as Nashik MLA Suhas Kande expresses discontent

Mumbai: After reports of ‘all is not well’ between Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nashik MLA Suhas Kande on Saturday expressed his discontent against Dada Bhuse, state ports and mining minister, who is also the guardian minister of Nashik district.

Kande alleged that Bhuse has stopped inviting him for important meetings of the district, despite him being an MLA from the region.

He also said that the wrong people have been chosen in the organisation at the district level as they are good for nothing and he has already complained about them to the chief minister.

Both Kande and Bhuse are MLA’s from the CM Shinde-led party and come from the same Nashik district. Kande, however, claimed that he continues to support CM Shinde and will never leave him till his last breath.

This is being seen as an indication that things are not smooth in the Shinde faction which rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership with the help of 40 MLAs and brought down the MVA government in June this year. With the help of BJP, he has become the chief minister of the new government.

It is a fact that many MLAs from the Shinde-led faction are unhappy for not being inducted in the state cabinet and such attempts are being seen as indirect signals to the party chief that they should be considered for the next expansion of the state cabinet likely to be held next month.

“It is true that I am not being invited to any district meeting. I am also not taken in confidence before taking any decision related to the district,” said Kande in a media interaction in Nashik on Saturday.

Kande, who comes from Nandgaon assembly constituency in the district, said that the guardian minister (Dada Bhuse) did not interact with him regarding the district’s planning or development works.

Coming on to the organisational appointments in Nashik district, (Balasahebanchi) Shiv Sena MLA said that he came to know about the appointments from the newspaper.

“The appointments are wrong as they don’t work for strengthening the party. Unfortunately, this is affecting the growth of the party. It is because of them, incoming (new inductions) in the party have been stopped in the district. They don’t deserve to be in these positions. I have complained with Shinde saheb about the appointments,” Kande revealed.

“Only for him, I am ready to get insulted and take a step back. But I will not leave him till my last breath,” he added.